Analysts Anticipate Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to announce $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.55. Brown & Brown also posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brown & Brown.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.84 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%.

BRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Brown & Brown by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,027,000 after acquiring an additional 34,996 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Brown & Brown by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.48. 1,162,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.50. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $59.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brown & Brown (BRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.