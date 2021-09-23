Analysts Expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to Post $3.05 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will report $3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.16 and the lowest is $2.94. TopBuild posted earnings of $2.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year earnings of $10.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $10.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $14.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLD shares. Benchmark raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.67.

BLD stock opened at $220.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.62. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $146.50 and a 12 month high of $235.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 1,058.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1,808.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TopBuild (BLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.