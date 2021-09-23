Anchor Protocol (ANC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26.94 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $3.02 or 0.00006835 BTC on popular exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $352.05 million and approximately $26.94 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000349 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00014016 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00009777 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,677,769 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

