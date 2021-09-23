Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NGLOY. Morgan Stanley cut Anglo American from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays cut Anglo American from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Anglo American from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.

NGLOY opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

