Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €56.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been given a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($95.65) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €65.10 ($76.59).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 52 week high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

