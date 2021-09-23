ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) Short Interest Update

ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,500 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,315.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of ARB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get ARB alerts:

OTCMKTS ARBFF opened at $35.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54. ARB has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $35.63.

ARB Corporation Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works in Australia, the United States, New Zealand, Thailand, the Middle East, and Europe. The company provides bull bars, side rails and side steps, canopies, UTE lids and tub accessories, roof racks and bars, suspension systems, driving lights, air compressors and tire accessories, air lockers, winches, recovery equipment, recovery points, under vehicle protection products, fuel tanks and storage, drawers and cargo solutions, portable fridge freezers, tents, swags and awnings, camping and touring accessories, safari snorkels, dual battery and solar systems, and general accessories, as well as rear protection, towing, and wheel carriers.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for ARB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.