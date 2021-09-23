Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.42.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARGO. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ARGO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.11. 105,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Argo Group International has a one year low of $32.59 and a one year high of $58.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.00.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.73 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -193.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

