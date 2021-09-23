AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at £100 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been assigned a £100 ($130.65) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AZN. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,501.54 ($124.14).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,617 ($112.58) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. The firm has a market cap of £133.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.23. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,397.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,016.41.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.