Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €4.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SAN. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from €3.40 ($4.00) to €3.50 ($4.12) in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oddo Bhf raised Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €3.70 ($4.35) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.05 ($3.59) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €3.67 ($4.32).

Banco Santander has a twelve month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a twelve month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

