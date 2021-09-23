Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 target price on the bank’s stock.

SAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco Santander from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $3.10 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 18th. Societe Generale upgraded Banco Santander to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Banco Santander to a buy rating and set a $3.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.64.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

NYSE SAN opened at $3.48 on Monday. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 12.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,053,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,646 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,817,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after buying an additional 55,021 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 26.7% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 9,015 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.