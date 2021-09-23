Beacon Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE)

Beacon Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Critical Elements Lithium’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.
Shares of CRE opened at C$1.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.13, a quick ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$243.54 million and a P/E ratio of -133.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.34. Critical Elements Lithium has a 12 month low of C$0.35 and a 12 month high of C$1.79.
Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile
