Berenberg Bank Reiterates €160.00 Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €160.00 ($188.24) price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €160.77 ($189.14).

Shares of DHER stock opened at €120.20 ($141.41) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €124.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is €117.99. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €86.98 ($102.33) and a 52 week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion and a PE ratio of -14.07.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

