BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BHP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BHP Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $768.67.

NYSE BHP opened at $55.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.03 and a 200 day moving average of $71.93. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 118.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in BHP Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

