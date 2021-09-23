Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Shares Down 0.4%

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)’s share price was down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.39 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 70,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,096,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Birks Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of Birks Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)

Birks Group, Inc engages in the designing of jewelry, timepieces and gift and operates jewelry stores. It operates through the Retail and Other segments. The Retail segment operates stores across Canada under the Maison Birks brand and retail locations in Calgary and Vancouver under Brinkhaus, Graff, and Philippe brands.

