BMO Capital Markets Raises Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$44.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NPI. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.95.

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$42.79 on Monday. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$37.25 and a 52 week high of C$51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.63 billion and a PE ratio of 51.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.38.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$408.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$425.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.6400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 143.03%.

In other Northland Power news, Senior Officer Mike Crawley bought 1,000 shares of Northland Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$40.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,039.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,885,050.18.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

