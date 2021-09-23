Brokerages Set Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Target Price at $114.71

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE:BXP traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.45. The company had a trading volume of 839,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,602. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 62.32%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 265.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

