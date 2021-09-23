Brokerages Set Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) PT at $96.63

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.63.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $941,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,090. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chewy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Chewy by 1,276.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 945.2% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,105,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,576. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3,672.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 0.09. Chewy has a one year low of $53.05 and a one year high of $120.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.61.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

