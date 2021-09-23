Brookfield Renewable Partners’ (BEP.UN) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BEP.UN. CSFB upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a C$45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a C$45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.11.

Shares of BEP.UN stock opened at C$50.02 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of C$39.92 and a 12-month high of C$63.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.38.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

