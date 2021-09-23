BWS Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Garrett Motion in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 21st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Garrett Motion’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NYSE:GTX opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $436.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.23. Garrett Motion has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $8.90.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Garrett Motion in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the first quarter valued at $191,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth $390,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

