Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after Desjardins raised their price target on the stock from C$162.00 to C$163.00. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock. 133,084 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,765,422 shares.The stock last traded at $114.26 and had previously closed at $113.96.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CNI. Raymond James lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,032,000 after purchasing an additional 991,313 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,045,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,894,000 after acquiring an additional 165,358 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $81.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.06.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 48.99%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

