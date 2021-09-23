Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CU. CSFB boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$36.78.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Shares of TSE:CU opened at C$34.59 on Monday. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of C$29.96 and a 1 year high of C$37.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.31 billion and a PE ratio of 34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.