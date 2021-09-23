Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CU. CSFB boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$36.78.

Shares of TSE:CU opened at C$34.59 on Monday. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of C$29.96 and a 1 year high of C$37.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.31 billion and a PE ratio of 34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

