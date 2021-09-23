Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CLLNY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Friday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

CLLNY stock opened at $33.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.05. Cellnex Telecom has a 12-month low of $23.84 and a 12-month high of $37.06.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

