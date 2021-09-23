Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.72.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDEV shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Centennial Resource Development stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,712,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,413,171. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.91 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029,158 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 91.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,888 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,433 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $6,479,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 299.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,823,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

