CertiK (CTK) Market Cap Tops $100.89 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One CertiK coin can now be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00004027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a market capitalization of $100.89 million and approximately $14.56 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CertiK

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 104,190,382 coins and its circulating supply is 56,832,558 coins. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

