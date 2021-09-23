Chimpion 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $761,317.00 (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $83.56 million and approximately $761,317.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.63 or 0.00005975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00055817 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00127888 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00012711 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00046102 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

