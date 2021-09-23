Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 930,600 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the August 15th total of 757,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 136.9 days.

CHRRF stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.32.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chorus Aviation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

