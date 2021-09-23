CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Short Interest Up 25.7% in August

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 255,500 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the August 15th total of 203,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of CKHUY stock opened at $6.68 on Thursday. CK Hutchison has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.082 dividend. This is a boost from CK Hutchison’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 283 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

