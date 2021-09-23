Comparing Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) & Lear (NYSE:LEA)

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and Lear (NYSE:LEA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lear has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Lear’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A Lear $17.05 billion 0.53 $158.50 million $5.33 28.11

Lear has higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.9% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Lear shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Lear shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Aeva Technologies and Lear, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86 Lear 1 4 11 0 2.63

Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 110.97%. Lear has a consensus target price of $194.93, indicating a potential upside of 30.09%. Given Aeva Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Lear.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Lear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies N/A -13.41% -8.98% Lear 3.73% 17.71% 6.22%

Summary

Lear beats Aeva Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests. The E-System segment consists of the design, development, engineering and manufacture of electrical distribution systems, as well as electronic control modules, electrification products, connectivity products and software solutions for the cloud, vehicles and mobile devices. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.