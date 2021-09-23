Compass, Inc.’s (NYSE:COMP) Lock-Up Period To End on September 28th

Compass’ (NYSE:COMP) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, September 28th. Compass had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 1st. The total size of the offering was $450,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

COMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Compass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Shares of NYSE:COMP opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.74. Compass has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Compass’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Compass will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

