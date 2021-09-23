Contrasting Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) & Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO)

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) and Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amdocs and Elcom International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amdocs $4.17 billion 2.40 $497.84 million $4.19 18.19 Elcom International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Amdocs has higher revenue and earnings than Elcom International.

Volatility and Risk

Amdocs has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elcom International has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Amdocs and Elcom International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amdocs 0 0 2 0 3.00 Elcom International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amdocs presently has a consensus target price of $87.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.13%. Given Amdocs’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Amdocs is more favorable than Elcom International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.3% of Amdocs shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Amdocs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Elcom International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amdocs and Elcom International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amdocs 16.44% 15.98% 9.00% Elcom International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Amdocs beats Elcom International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, MO.

Elcom International Company Profile

Elcom International Inc. provides cloud based e-procurement solutions worldwide. It offers Procure to Pay solutions to publish and manage supplier content, connect to buyers, and analyze spend and procurement processes; eInvoicing solutions to send and receive eInvoices with supplier adoption guaranteed; and sourcing functions to investigate potential suppliers on a local and global basis. The company also provides services for buyers, including catalog processing, development of punchout catalogs, and to integrate Elcom's PECOS solution into existing purchasing processes; and services for suppliers, such as onboarding of new suppliers to utilize the solution, access to demand generating activities, and to access information and bids that relate to products and services. It offers eProcurement solutions for governments, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, private enterprises, buying groups. Elcom International Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Braintree, Massachusetts.

