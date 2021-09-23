Cosmos Market Cap Reaches $8.85 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $39.90 or 0.00090373 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $8.85 billion and approximately $2.88 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,121.83 or 0.99946516 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008557 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00058262 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007852 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001193 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002290 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 279,586,198 coins and its circulating supply is 221,801,595 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

