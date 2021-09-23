Critical Analysis: Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) and Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP)

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) and Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.3% of Astra Space shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of Despegar.com shares are held by institutional investors. 36.6% of Astra Space shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Astra Space and Despegar.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astra Space N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A Despegar.com $131.30 million 6.12 -$142.59 million ($0.94) -12.19

Astra Space has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Despegar.com.

Profitability

This table compares Astra Space and Despegar.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astra Space N/A N/A N/A Despegar.com -76.05% -140.97% -12.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Astra Space and Despegar.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astra Space 0 0 1 0 3.00 Despegar.com 0 2 1 0 2.33

Astra Space currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.96%. Despegar.com has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 61.43%. Given Despegar.com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Despegar.com is more favorable than Astra Space.

Summary

Astra Space beats Despegar.com on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc. operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

