Critical Analysis: UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) & Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) and Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.5% of Altair Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of UMeWorld shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Altair Engineering shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

UMeWorld has a beta of -0.86, indicating that its stock price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altair Engineering has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for UMeWorld and Altair Engineering, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMeWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A Altair Engineering 0 2 5 0 2.71

Altair Engineering has a consensus target price of $69.40, suggesting a potential downside of 5.33%. Given Altair Engineering’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Altair Engineering is more favorable than UMeWorld.

Profitability

This table compares UMeWorld and Altair Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMeWorld N/A N/A N/A Altair Engineering -1.10% 4.74% 2.24%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UMeWorld and Altair Engineering’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMeWorld N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A Altair Engineering $469.92 million 11.78 -$10.50 million $0.08 916.38

UMeWorld has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Altair Engineering.

Summary

Altair Engineering beats UMeWorld on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

UMeWorld Company Profile

UMeWorld Ltd. is an educational technology company, which engages in digital media and digital education businesses. It focuses on the K-12 education market in China. The firm’s K-12 flagship, UMFun is a subscription-based online product, which provides standards-based instruction, practice, assessments and productivity tools that improve the performance of educators and students via a proprietary online & mobile platform. The company was founded by Michael M. Lee on August 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc. engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools. The Client Engineering Services segment engages in the provision of client engineering services to support customers with long-term, ongoing product design and development expertise. The company was founded by James Ralph Scapa in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

