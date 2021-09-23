Crown (NYSE:CCK) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crown from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.94.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $105.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Crown has a twelve month low of $72.12 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.25.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Crown in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,630,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Crown in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,984,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,475 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 1,549.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,123,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 42.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,271,000 after purchasing an additional 663,893 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

