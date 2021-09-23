Dai Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Dai has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion and approximately $453.56 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00055512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00128845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00012784 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00046277 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,299,404,507 coins and its circulating supply is 6,299,404,018 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

