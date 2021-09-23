Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 722.0 days.

Shares of DSKIF opened at $44.55 on Thursday. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.55.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

