Dave Justice Sells 1,362 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $62,965.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PD stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $46.86. 1,579,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,772. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -40.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.17.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,612,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,103,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,045,000 after acquiring an additional 953,424 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,027,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,651,000 after acquiring an additional 834,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,324,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,303,000 after acquiring an additional 892,951 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,775 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.07.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

