Deanna H. Lund Sells 11,500 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $258,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Deanna H. Lund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $255,415.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $305,095.00.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $23.11. 729,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.47 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 2.81%. Research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

KTOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.1% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

