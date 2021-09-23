Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ (DCPH) Buy Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Shares of DCPH opened at $33.20 on Monday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.39.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,840,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,219,000 after purchasing an additional 253,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,768,000 after purchasing an additional 196,210 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,081,000 after purchasing an additional 191,797 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,353,000 after purchasing an additional 487,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,920,000 after purchasing an additional 255,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

