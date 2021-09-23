Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Up to $1.41

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.41, but opened at $1.49. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 49,243 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DNN. Zacks Investment Research cut Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Denison Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.79.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the second quarter worth $882,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Denison Mines by 1,594.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 119,628 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the second quarter worth $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.