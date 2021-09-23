Desjardins Weighs in on Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Research analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Sunday, September 19th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CNI has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.56.

NYSE:CNI opened at $115.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.06. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $98.69 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $81.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,241,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,874 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.0% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,284,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,673,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,260,000 after acquiring an additional 174,248 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,155,339,000 after acquiring an additional 886,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 15.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,875,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $724,703,000 after acquiring an additional 938,367 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 48.99%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

