Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) versus Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Critical Review

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) and Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Dollar Tree and Tuesday Morning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dollar Tree 5.78% 20.78% 7.19% Tuesday Morning 0.43% 54.63% 6.92%

This table compares Dollar Tree and Tuesday Morning’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dollar Tree $25.51 billion 0.75 $1.34 billion $5.65 15.09 Tuesday Morning $690.79 million 0.34 -$166.33 million ($0.74) -3.68

Dollar Tree has higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning. Tuesday Morning is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dollar Tree, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dollar Tree and Tuesday Morning, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dollar Tree 1 7 7 0 2.40 Tuesday Morning 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dollar Tree presently has a consensus target price of $109.14, indicating a potential upside of 28.03%. Tuesday Morning has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 120.59%. Given Tuesday Morning’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tuesday Morning is more favorable than Dollar Tree.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Dollar Tree shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Dollar Tree shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dollar Tree beats Tuesday Morning on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc. owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada. The Family Dollar segment comprises a chain of general merchandise retail discount stores providing consumers with a selection of competitively-priced merchandise in convenient neighborhood stores. The company was founded by J. Douglas Perry and Macon F. Brock, Jr. in 1986 and is headquartered in Chesapeake, VA.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

