Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $386.66

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 386.66 ($5.05) and traded as high as GBX 414.60 ($5.42). Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at GBX 411 ($5.37), with a volume of 442,378 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 412.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 386.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.10%.

About Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.