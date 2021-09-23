Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

DOCS has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $84.29 on Tuesday. Doximity has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $107.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.49.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.41 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,643,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $15,154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,512,609 shares of company stock worth $122,292,798.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

