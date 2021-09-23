Elitium Tops One Day Trading Volume of $725,957.00 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $98.67 million and approximately $725,957.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elitium has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.54 or 0.00008011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00055374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00128708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012721 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00046313 BTC.

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

