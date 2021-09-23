Endor Protocol Price Reaches $0.0026 (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $3.89 million and approximately $75,873.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.60 or 0.00398113 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001670 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001276 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00016622 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002485 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

