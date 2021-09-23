Entain (LON:ENT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,400.00

Entain Plc (LON:ENT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and last traded at GBX 2,255 ($29.46), with a volume of 1969535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,915.50 ($25.03).

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENT shares. Numis Securities reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 2,165 ($28.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,992.86 ($26.04).

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,907.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,747.45.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

