Euronext (EPA:ENX) Receives €107.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Euronext (EPA:ENX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €110.40 ($129.88).

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on Euronext in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

ENX traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €101.00 ($118.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,749. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €96.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €90.70. Euronext has a 52-week low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a 52-week high of €61.35 ($72.18).

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

