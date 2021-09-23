FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Hits New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $228.99 and last traded at $232.12, with a volume of 226330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $252.07.

The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($0.59). FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.29.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 103.1% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.37 and its 200 day moving average is $284.93. The firm has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

About FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

