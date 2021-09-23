Financial Analysis: ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) versus ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT)

ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT) and ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get ALR Technologies alerts:

This table compares ALR Technologies and ESCO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALR Technologies N/A N/A -3,351.94% ESCO Technologies 3.28% 7.23% 5.16%

This table compares ALR Technologies and ESCO Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALR Technologies N/A N/A -$5.92 million N/A N/A ESCO Technologies $732.91 million 2.73 $101.98 million $2.76 27.85

ESCO Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than ALR Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ALR Technologies and ESCO Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALR Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A ESCO Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.1% of ESCO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.5% of ALR Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of ESCO Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ALR Technologies has a beta of 3.16, indicating that its stock price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESCO Technologies has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ESCO Technologies beats ALR Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ALR Technologies

ALR Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of remote monitoring and care facilitation for patients with diabetes. The firm has created ALRT Diabetes Management Solution to address the five causes for not controlling diabetes with: Active patient monitoring, Direct meter uploads, Machine intelligent data processing, Predictive A1C; and Insulin dosage adjustment. The company was founded by Sidney S. Chan on March 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc. is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments. The Filtration/Fluid Flow segment involves in the design and manufacture specialty filtration products including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control device, through PTI Technologies Inc., VACCO Industries, Crissair, Inc., and Thermoform Engineered Quality LLC. The RF Shielding and Test segment offers customers to identify, measure, and contain magnetic, electromagnetic and acoustic energy, through ETS-Lindgren Inc. The Utility Solutions Group segment consists of Doble Engineering Company and related subsidiaries (Doble), Morgan Schaffer Ltd. (Morgan Schaffer), and NRG Systems, Inc. (NRG). The Technical Packaging segment consists of Thermoform Engineered Quality LLC (TEQ) and Plastique. The company was founded in August 1990 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Receive News & Ratings for ALR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.